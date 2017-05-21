MIRPURKHAS - Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said that Allah has given Pakistan plenty of resources and now it is our responsibility to work for its progress.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the get together of old students of Muhammad Medical College (MMC) held here on Saturday at Razia Ali Muhammad Auditorium of MMC that was attended by a large number of people including women , doctors, professors, girls and boys medical students and journalists. He added that the security departments were playing their vital role for peace and tranquility of the country. He further said, “Today we have respect because of the country. Our doctors should serve the downtrodden and needy people who cannot afford medical facilities at the hospitals. He said that establishing a medical institution of repute in backward areas of Sindh was a great achievement and paid tributes to its administration that was running it successfully and was producing highly qualified doctors.