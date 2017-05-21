SHIKARPUR - A man committed suicide by shooting himself at his house in Skull Mohalla in the limits of Stuart Gang Police Station here on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Ravi Raj (35), son of Raja Ram, committed suicide by shooting himself with a TT pistol over a domestic issue. He was father of two children.

Ravi sent a text message to his father before committing suicide and apologised to him for his failure to face the challenges of life, locals said.

Police shifted his body to Civil Hospital in Shikarpur for an autopsy and later handed it over to his family for his final rites.