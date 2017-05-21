SHIKARPUR - An eight years old girl identified as Sharmeen, daughter of Habib, was burnt to death in Dino Machi village the other day when a fire broke out in a heap of solid waste where she was playing.

The girl was shifted to Civil Hospital in Shikarpur for treatment where she succumbed to her injuries. The village is located in the limits of Stuart Ganj Police Station and the incident took place during dust storm. In Ghari Yasin Tehsil, at least four shops and three storehouses were burnt to ashes at Dakhan Nako when a fire erupted at a heap of garbage during dust storm.

According to locals, the fire caused a loss of millions to the owners of the shops and the storehouses.

In Khanpur Tehsil, a house caught fire, which later spread to three other houses. The fire damaged the houses of Muhammad Ameen, Imdad Ali, Mureed Hussain and Muhammad Arab in Godho Shar village.

In Thull Town in Jacobabad, a fire engulfed eight houses in Fazalabad in the limits of B-Section Police Station. As a result, eight houses of Mark Ali, Auraf, Arbelo, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Hameed, Ali Nawaz and Muhammad Nawaz were reduced to ashes. Four children -- Abdullah (4), Shazia (7), Rafia (4) and Gurdo (6) -- were said to be missing after the fire incident. However, Shahid Hussain Memon, SHO of the B-Section Police Station, Thull, rejected the claim.

Also in Thull Town, gas leak resulted in an explosion in the house of Abdul Qadeer. As a result, house owner Abdul Qadeer and his aunt sustained severe burn injuries. Roof of Qadeer’s house also caved in due to the explosion.