KARACHI - Addressing the rival political parties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday tried to dispel the impression that MQM-P’s vote bank had diminished, saying it was very much intact and it would manifest itself in the next general elections. He also denied all rigging allegations against MQM-P, saying in fact rivals of the party had openly indulged in rigging in the past and propagated against MQM-P.

Sattar was addressing a press conference here at MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad.

Barrister Farogh Naseem, Adur Rauf Siddiqui, Zahid Mansoori, Shakeel Qureshi, Mohammad Shahid, Aslam Afridi and Kishwar Zehra were also present on the occasion.

The MQM-P convener said that in the general elections of 2013, allegations of rigging were leveled against his party. “But all these charges proved to be fake as judiciary rejected all of them. “In elections for PS-114 Karachi, rival political parties cast more than six thousand bogus votes to defeat MQM`s candidate Rauf Siddiqui,” he said, and added, “Later the election tribunal gave the decision in favour of Siddiqui and re-election was announced on the provincial assembly seat.” He further said that the rival party’s candidate then moved the Supreme Court (SC), which, on May 11, 2017, upheld the decision of the tribunal and rejected the plea of Irfanullah Marwat. Claiming that MQM-P would secure a heavy mandate in the upcoming elections, Sattar announced that today (on Sunday), his party would hold a big rally in Hyderabad. "We won't be taking out a rally. We will be taking out a ralla,” he claimed. MQM-P convener said that people of Hyderabad from different walks of life would together protest against the provincial government, which, he said, was neglecting key issues of the citizens and had left them in a miserable situation.

He said that 'vultures' were preparing to snatch MQM-P's vote bank. “PPP is eyeing MQM's seats greedily, but it will face defeat in the next general,” he said emphatically.

Referring to the Hyderabad massacre that took place more than three decades ago, Sattar stressed the need for starting investigation into the incident afresh. "A judicial commission should be formed to probe the Hyderabad massacre," he said. He praised the working of Sindh IG AD Khawaja, and called upon him to probe into the incident that claimed the lives of several people.