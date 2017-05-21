KHAIRPUR - Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said that people cannot be deprived of basic rights in any circumstances and his party will continue its struggle to get people their basic rights from the federation.

Talking to the media at Sukkur Airport on Saturday, Wassan said the federal government was trying to sabotage the protest in Sukkur on May 21 (today). He said the PIA deliberately delayed the flight he was going to take to Sukkur. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) was again making a grand alliance against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), but it would fail again. He said that masses were with the PPP. He said the PPP had won seats in Khairpur and Sanghar with majority in 1988 and it would do it again in the next general elections.

He said that people would see the results of a meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal in July and they would not be in Sharif’s favour. He said that people could not sleep due to electricity loadshedding; therefore, they could not dream. He said the provincial government was working on plan to make Khairpur special economic Zone, Mohenjo-daro economic zone and Sukkur zone part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PPP MNA Nawab Khan Wassan, Munawar Wassan, Shafi Muhammad Chandio and others were also present.