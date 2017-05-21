KARACHI - The Sindh Information Department hosted a three-day workshop for officers of the department where renowned speakers from the print and electronic media delivered lectures and shared their experiences.

The training was designed to deliberate the new challenges of the present era of technology. Addressing the concluding session of the workshop, Information Secretary Imran Atta Soomro said that capacity building of the officers was an essential part of service because it enhances capabilities, performance and provides result-oriented officers.

He said the Sindh Information Department (SID) was the ear, eyes, pulse and face of the Sindh government and its officers closely coordinate with the members of the Sindh Cabinet, Governor’s House, Chief Minister’s House and Sindh Police to promote soft image of the government.

Soomro said that officers of the Sindh Information Department minimised the gap between the government and the masses through the media. He stressed that for better results the officers of the department should be equipped with modern techniques of mass media.

Manzoor Shaikh, Dr Tauseef Ahmed, Mubashir Zaidi, Aajiz Jamali, Wusatullah Khan, Director of Press Information Zeenat Jehan and other prominent personalities addressed the workshop. They said it was the responsibility of the Sindh Information Department to do publicity and projection of the government using latest media tools and available resources.

They urged the officers of the Sindh Information Department to change their approach towards professionalism and technologies involving journalism.

Admiring the performance of the Sindh Information Department, they said the department always played a significant role in timely disseminating of correct information in the time of disasters and emergencies. On this occasion, Soomro distributed certificates to the participants.