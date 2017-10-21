KHAIRRPUR - A boy died in road mishap at Meharn National highway on Friday.

According to detail, teenage boy Kashif Unnar was crossing Mehran National highway near Peer Jagho when a speedy van crushed him to death.

Setharja police arrested the van driver and body shifted to Ranipur hospital for legal formalities. Later, the body handed over to his heirs. Police did not lodge the case of the incident till the filing of story.

Contractor nabbed

NAB arrested a contractor in a raid near Bhirya City on Friday. According to details, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur team raided at village Pir Maheen near Bhirya city of district Naushahro Feroze and arrested a government contractor Ammanullah Abbasi in corruption case.

According to sources, the arrested contractor was wanted in the corruption of million rupees to NAB. Team brought arrested contractor to Sukkur for further investigating.