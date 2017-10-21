KARACHI - A policeman was shot dead during an exchange of fire with the criminals in Saudabad locality.

He was identified as Bilal Hussain, 50, son of Muhammad Sharif Gujjar. Police officials said that the incident occurred when the police conducted operation at Sahib Dad Goth in Saudabad area.

SHO Rao Rafiq said that the police raided the narcotics den of a notorious drug peddler, namely Shahzad and the police had also arrested the drug dealers, however, their comrades attacked the police in a bid to get their companions free from police custody.

The officer said that the suspects however later managed to escape under the cover of fire while the police was looking for them. Deceased belonged to Faisalabad and residing here in a city at Quaidabad area. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, MQM-L unit in-charge for Mehran Town was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip off at Mehran Town area of Korangi.

The accused was identified as Waseem Ahmed alias Waseem Double. CTD in-charge Raja Umer Khattab said that the police have also recovered a dumped huge cache of arms and ammunitions on the information provided by the accused arrested.

Khattab said that the accused was a ghost employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board who used to get salary without performing his duty, added that the accused purchased weapons with fake licenses on the names of his colleagues party workers for unit but he dumped weapons to avoid apprehension due to the police and Rangers ongoing operation. The accused has also been involved in various other cases of crime including China cutting, extortion and forced collection of sacrificial animal hides during 2010 to 2013, said Khattab, added that he used to provide weapons to his party workers.

The recovered weapons included four repeaters, three pistols, one Kalashnikov and hundreds of ammunitions. The case was registered while further investigation was underway.