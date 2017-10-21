KHAIRPUR - The (HEC) Pakistan’s Review Committee visited Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Friday. The body reviewed various MS/MPhil and PhD programmes being offered by the University after year 2013 and onwards.

The team consists of Prof Dr Nabi Bux Jumani, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Dr Bushra Mirza, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Dr Tauseef, University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore, Dr Farooque Azam Cheema, Baharia University, Karachi, Dr Saeed Buzdar, Islamic University, Bahawalpur, Suleman Ahmed and Humera Qudoos, HEC, Pakistan. The committee called on Prof Dr Parveen Shah, Vice Chancellor at her office and discussed the matters pertaining to the quality assurance, admission process and other related matters regarding the MS/MPhil and PhD programmes.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Parveen Shah apprised the committee about the various programs offered by the university in order to strengthen the research output and also briefed the committee about the academic, research and developmental progress of the university.

The committee members also convened the meetings with the deans of the faculties, chairmen/incharges of the departments and got the information about the status of their programmes.

Later, the committee also met with the registered scholars of MS/MPhil and PhD programme of various faculties.

During the visit, Prof Dr Abdul Razak Mahar, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, Prof Dr Syed Asad Raza Abidi, Registrar and Prof Dr Ghulam Mohiuddin Veesar, Director, Post Graduate Studies also accompanied the visiting team.