KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that all the law enforcement agencies (LEA) with their close coordinated efforts did wonderful job during Muharram in which two different events including Muharram majalis and Bohra Jamaat sermons passed peacefully.

This he said while talking to DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed who called on him here at the CM House on Friday.

He said that with the grace of God and coordinate efforts of all the LEAs made excellent security arrangements all over Sindh, particularly in Karachi where two major events passed peacefully.

The chief minister said that in the majalis of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin over 35,000 people from different 30 countries came to listen to his sermon. Similarly, 1000 of majalis and mourning processions were also held in the City. “Thanks to God everything passed away peacefully,” he said and added that credit goes to LEA.

The chief minister also discussed the s Curtis arrangements to be made for PSL cricket matches in February 2018. On this the DG Rangers told the chief minister that the security in-charge of PCB had met him to discuss the standard of security the PCB looking. “No issue, the special security arrangements would be made as per PCB standards and requirements,” he said.

The chief minister and the DG Rangers also discussed on- going targeted operation launched against terrorists in the city.

The targeted operation has produced best results in the city.