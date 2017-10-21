KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour, Transport and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that government is taking concrete steps to provide all possible assistance and facilities to employees as well as employers.

This he said while addressing Best Employer Award Distribution Ceremony organised by Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) at local hotel here on Friday.

Ingrid Christensen Country Director ILO Country Office for Pakistan, Toshikazu Isomura, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Majyd Aziz, President, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, Dr Arshad Vohra, Deputy Mayor Karachi and parliamentarians namely Dr Arif Alvi- MNA-PTI, Dr Shazia Soomro MNA PPP, Raza Haroon Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Khawaja Tariq Nazir Secretary General PML-Sindh, Rasheed Solangi, Secretary Labour, Government of Sindh, Butta Director Labour Sindh, Karamat Ali, Director Pakistan Institute of Labour and Research (PILAR), Shahid Baig of PILAR, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Joint Director Labour Sindh, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi Secretary General EFP and the representatives of the Multinationals/brands, national companies, industrial associations, trade bodies, institutional members of EFP, some prominent sports goods manufacturers from Sialkot, eight town associations, workers, government, representatives of media, academia and civil society attended the event.

Sindh Labour Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that government was working on the passing of the Safety Occupational and Health Bill for the workers /labouerers from the forth coming Sindh Assembly very soon which was already approved by the Sindh Cabinet recently which would be further legislation by the forth coming Assembly Session very soon. “EFP is working on translation of the law in Sindhi language about the safety and security, for which the government is extending assistance and cooperation by giving Rs2.5 million for awareness and knowledge for workers themselves,” he added.

He further said that federation is focusing on South Asian forum programme in Sindh at Hyderabad after Sialkot, for which government is ready to support and provide security and related facilities. He opined satisfaction over encouraging situation of law and order, that due to governmental and LEAs efforts, during Muharram, processions, congregations even spiritual leader of Bohra Community, Indian and foreign delegates provided fool proof security, which was a laudable step.

Recently Najam Sethi has also called on by the Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, agreed of holding of Super league matches in Karachi, he was too worried but now he is satisfied over the law and order situation as was in past, the credit goes to Sindh CM.

Nasir Hussain said that the government took concrete steps to develop and rehabilitate every industrial zones across the Sindh, allocated huge amount for the development purpose. He also stressed the actual registration of workers by the employers, labour department officials would pay inspection off the industries and report to him.

The minister said that we are going to hold first ever Tri Partite Labour Conference in is week of November as twice were postponed due to some reasons by the stakeholders but now it would be held with all stakeholders in time, even ready for reduction of our ratio even decrease for the welfare and benefits of the both the employees and employers for their maximum representation as the PPP believes in its party manifesto to protect the rights of the people and provide people friendly environment in the society, he added.

EFP President Majyd Aziz in his speech said that the initiative has taken to promote social dialogue bilateral interaction with the government of Sindh regarding the issues of labour laws, raising voice on enrollment issues launching skill Pakistan agenda, launching of national business agenda, dissemination to political parties, structural changes to raise it to the next level to combat it with the emerging challenges at local and international market.

He called upon the political parties to forge unity one point agenda of economic development leaving aside their political differences and assured the support and cooperation of EFP.

Ingrid Christensen Country Director ILO in her address congratulated EFP on holding very fruitful dialogue of stakeholders on MNE Declaration and expressed the hope that the outcome of this deliberation will provide a way forward for the project to move beyond sports goods industry and Sialkot.

She also appreciated the initiatives of the EFP on promoting Decent work agenda and collaborating with ILO and sharing a new vision to the business community for taking them to the next high level of sustainable growth.

Representatives of political parties in their remarks on the occasion appreciated the EFP’s efforts in presenting the business agenda and assured that the points raised will be serious taken into consideration in their respective political manifestos.

Toshikazu Isomura, Consul General of Japan in Karachi especially expressed his satisfaction of the project and expressed the hope that the lessons learned from the project need to lead in more intensive efforts to help the industry grow in Sialkot and beyond.

At the conclusion of the event, the EFP announced the winners of the employers’ of the year award 2016 to companies demonstrating good practices in the area of management, HR and employment practices, working conditions, labour laws compliance and others.