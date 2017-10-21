KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday revoked the basic membership of its party leader Salman Baloch over violating the party discipline.

In a press release, MQM-P said that its decision making body after consulting with members has announced dismissing the basic membership of Salman Baloch. It further said that action has been taken over violation of the party code of conduct by Salman Baloch. Party decision making body has also directed all the workers to refrain from contacting with Salaman Baloch.

It is pertinent to mention here that Salman who is MQM-P‘s Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-239, Karachi-I during a debate on a private TV channel accused MQM-Pakistan leadership for misleading the party workers. He further accused top party leadership of having contacts with Kamal‘s led Pak Sar Zameen Party (PSP).

He further disclosed that the MQM-Pakistan leadership instead of the working for the people city was busy in finding ways to earn more and more money. “How could MQM-P leadership support its workers, when there top leadership is seeking PSP support over threats,” questioned Salman.