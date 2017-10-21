KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has expressed dismay over no action or review of the initial census results that have been criticised countrywide for inconsistencies and blatant anomalies.

He appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to look into the matter as the Census 2017 exercise was conducted after the apex court orders.

In a statement here on Friday, Kamal said that census is an expensive and tedious exercise costing the nation Rs26 billion and not achieving the desire transparent and near-factual results of population growth rate important to determine how great a burden would continue to be imposed on the people’s need for infrastructure, misallocation of resources, including schools, hospitals, housing, roads and demand for food, water, electricity and jobs.

He said that a simple comparison of Karachi and Lahore provisional census results explains why PSP had rejected the entire census results. He pointed out there were issues of CNIC, illegal aliens, IDPs, internal economic migrations and it is strongly believed that Karachi’s population has been grossly undercounted while anomalies and inconsistencies of procedure and untrained staff have been reported countrywide.

Kamal reiterated that his party rejects the Census 2017 results and appeals to the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Federal Bureau of Statistics and all concerned authorities to have a urgent review of Census 2017 by identifying discrepancies, ignored areas and neglected blocks.

He said that it is the need of time to check the validity through universally accepted procedure of Post Enumeration Survey by randomly selecting areas and cross checking its results with original census results of the same area.

Census is a national issue, therefore, PSP demands an independent commission for inquiry, overseen by a senior Supreme Court Judge, to investigate and validate the 2017 census results, said PSP chairman.