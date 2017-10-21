SHIKARPUR - Two brothers were shot dead and their cousin suffered severe bullet wounds in firing over an old dispute in the limits of Agha Farm police station, some 25 kilometers away from here on late other day.

The sad incident took place outside village Nabi Bakhsh Odho, in the limits of Agha farm police station.

According to SHO Waheed Mangi that two real brothers identified as Imran Ali, aged around 20, and Aamir Ali, 10, along with their cousin namely Mujahid Odhano, 8, were coming from Garhi Yasin, tehsil of Shikarpur district, after getting medicine for his ill brother, Aamir Ali, on their motorcycle, when a few ambushed unidentified armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing on them, resultantly, Imran Ali Odhano was killed on the spot while his brother Aamir Ali and their cousin Mujahid Ali received serious bullet injuries.

The assailants fled away from the spot. After getting information the area police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Garhi Yasin Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where the body of deceased handed over to his heirs and injured were referred to CMC Hospital Larkana for further medical treatment due to their precarious condition, SHO added.

Later, Aamir Ali, an ill brother of deceased Imran Ali, was also succumbed to his wounds at CMC Hospital while the condition of his injured cousin Mujahid Ali was also said to be critical, sources added.

SHO Waheed Mangi told this scribe that area police was conducting multiple raids to arrest assailants.

The motive behind the incident was said to be an old deadly conflict between two clans of Kharoos and Odhano, developed in 2010 over ownership of a piece of agricultural land, it was claimed 15 lives of innocent persons and left score injured so far. No case was registered till filing of this story.

SSP vows to fill gap between police, citizens

Services of former SSPs including Javeed Jiskani Baloch, Saqib Ismail Memon, Nasir Aftab and others lauded for turning Shikarpur into a peaceful district. SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail said this while addressing an open court at his Camp Office. SSP Shikarpur aimed at building a strong relationship with citizens and claimed that writ of law has been restored.

He said that he was trying his level best to fill up the gap between the police and the citizens, in this regard, 3 reporting centres were established to provide benefit to the citizens with dignity and honour who were avoiding for registering their complaints at police stations and reluctant to visit police stations. He disclosed that the causality ratio is higher than tribal feuds while the citizens are badly facing traffic jam issue in various points of the city adding he vowed to improve traffic system, positively. Also, SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail launched a campaign/crackdown against the unregistered vehicles including the illegal usages of government number plates in private vehicles, fancy number plates, black or printed glasses and blue lights etc. However, he appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and register their unregistered vehicles before November 1 of running year.

He said that he vowed to start the campaign first from police department.

The representatives of all small traders, Chamber of Commerce, Shikarpur Bachayo Tahreek, Qomi Awami Tahreek, Activists, Journalists and other notables gained the opportunity and registered their complaints and gave various suggestions for betterment of district Shikarpur.

Meanwhile, SSP Shikarpur listened to the audience and responded their questions and informed the meeting participants that 54 Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) have been installed at various points of the city to keep vigilant eye over miscreants and outlaws.

Later, an awareness rally titled “to implement on law and discouraging illegal steps” headed by him was taken out from his camp office up to Circular Road, in which a large number of people participated.