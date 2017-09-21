KARACHI - Around 82 percent of women, including those with pregnancy, fetch 15-20 litres of water for their homes after travelling one to five kilometres daily in Kohistan, which is an arid hilly region in Thatta district bordering Karachi.

This trouble-making situation for women in this modern era is due to negligence of the authorities concerned.

Media men were briefed during their visit to Thatta arranged by Indus Earth Trust.

They were told that only eight percent of males took responsibility for fetching water for their household needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Indus Earth Trust member Aafia Salam said that under Water for Women project, check dams were being built to store rainwater for nearby villages, while some dams had already been deepened and widened, where recent rainwater is restored.

“It is an irony that women, including girls, are used for fetching water from far-flung areas in Kohistan as authorities concerned have deprived people of the area of their basic facilities of life,” she regretted.

She said the project would focus on water replenishment through rainwater harvesting and rehabilitation of dug wells. She further said that villages in Kohistan had also been deprived of electricity and other facilities of life. “We have also installed four solar grids at four villages in Gharo which are functioning successfully,” she said, and added, “Efforts will be made to provide solar power to the people of Kohistan as well.”

Aijaz Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Indus Earth Trust, said that Water For Women project was aimed at reducing sufferings of women and girls who had to fetch water for their homes by covering long distances. He further said that under this project, check dams were being built in Kohistan to store water.

He said that IET was also training women for improving health and hygienic conditions in their villages.

Ali told newsmen that at some places, people drank water with animals. He said that Water for Women Project would benefit 15,000 people of 22,000 households residing in 34 villages of one union council in Kohistan. “The components of this project are check dams, rainwater harvesting, social mobilisation, wash awareness sessions, hand pumps, dug wells, and health and hygiene training,” Ali concluded.