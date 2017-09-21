SUKKUR - Two more persons, who were critically injured in an explosion inside Rohri Cement Factory near here on Tuesday, succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Karachi on Wednesday after which the death toll has reached up to six persons.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) Inspector Malik Muhammad Tahir Awan and a worker at the factory, Ghulam Mustafa Memon, died at a Karachi hospital.

The dead body of Inspector Malik Tahir Awan of Bomb Disposal Squad was shifted to his hometown Sargodha (Punjab) by his son. On the other hand, Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja has constituted a committee, headed by Additional IG of Special Branch Waliullah Dall to probe into the incident.

He said that as per directives of the IGP, he would investigate the incident, and would also meet with legal heirs of the deceased to offer condolences. He said that the IGP had announced Rs5 million as compensation for each deceased’s family and jobs.