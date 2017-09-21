KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that his party has initiated a movement to eliminate corruption from the country and he is not against Nawaz Sharif‘s family. However, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Shairf were both responsible for leading Pakistan into crisis.

Khan expressed these views while talking to the media men here on Wednesday after holding meeting with Dawoodi Bohara community spiritual head Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at Burhani Mehal Karachi. PTI leaders including Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Dawa Khan Sabir, Saifur Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

Terming Nawaz Sharif ‘God Father of Corruption’, the PTI chairman said that Nawaz remained saved despite of his massive corruption since year, whereas PTI was the only party that took bold steps against corruption. He said that the corrupt elements had captured various institutions of country by placing their men on the officials’ slots to hide their corruption. Now institutions were not capable to catch these corrupt people, he added. Khan said that Charter of Democracy was actually deal between the two big fishes. When this deal was finalised between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, every single Pakistani was in dead of Rs33,000 which had not reached Rs120,000.

“Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are responsible for adverse situation of Pakistan. And I am against both of them as they generated money through corruption in their ruling era,” said Imran Khan.

“Pakistani were not going to tolerate such acts now as they were aware of facts about both these leaders said Imran and suggested PPP and PML-N to distance itself from them.

PTI chairman said that party leadership was preparing the people of Sindh province with an aim to eliminate corruption. Sindh is witnessing massive corruption as compared to the other parts of country. Development funds of about 3.75billions were embezzled while Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were establishing facts and finding commission to misguide the people. Both of them were moving money abroad through money laundering and had become billionaire. If people wants a way out then they should come forward to defeat Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, said Khan.

He informed that PTI is going to hold public gatherings in Sindh province after Muharram Ul Haram. Party would cover the entire Sindh in first phase while in end massive public gathering would be hold in Karachi at Mazar-e-Quaid, he added.

To a question, Imran Khan said that to avail justice people normally eye towards judiciary. We staged demonstrations and later were asked to move plea in courts. “When we moved courts unfortunately judiciary and judges were being blamed over taking decisions.”

Talking about the role of opposition, the PTI chairman said that ruling party and opposition were on the same page and supporting each other. Both the parties had only looted the people during last nine years and it is regrettable that opposition leader never stood on the assembly floor to highlight the issues of people. Ruling parties had placed blue eyed chiefs in NAB and ECP and were going to establish caretaker government on their behest.

To another query, he said that Nawaz Sharif and MQM chief Altaf Hussain were in fact close friends of Indian Prime Minister Modi and were propagating against Pakistan armed forces during their speeches from London.