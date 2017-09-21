Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday said that it had successfully kicked out those who were supported by a dictator and once again would successfully show Imran Khan’s PTI the door, which, it alleged, was waiting for the signals from some forces.

Addressing a press conference at PPP Media Cell, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that Imran had been fooled by the people surrounding him “Those who are his associates in Sindh are famous for their anti-Sindh disposition,” the minister said, and added they had always supported the moves detrimental to the interests of the province, especially the building of Kala Bagh Dam.

“The people of Sindh have always rejected such people and will do the same in future as well,” he said.

Khuhro further said that before lashing out at Bilawal Bhutto, Imran should ponder as to why his two sit-ins failed to produce results and why his two candidates were defeated by Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Kulsoom Nawaz.

“He belongs to a dynasty of those who had laid down their weapons in East Pakistan,” Khuhro alleged.

Responding to a query about PML-F leader’s prediction about army’s takeover in the next couple of weeks, PPP leader said that PML-F leader Rashidi wished for army’s return as it would enable her to work on old salary.

He said that PPP would include all ethnicities in it as the party’s founding leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) had started his journey with 300 people and the numbers swelled to millions of people from different ethnic backgrounds.

He said that the field was all open for PPP as two main political leaders of the country, Nawaz and Imran had left the space vacant as one of them was out of country while the other had lost support of the hidden hands.

Speaking about the FIR registered against PPP MPA Tariq Masood for intruding into corps commander’s family’s convoy, the minister said that he was unaware of the facts. “There is no intervention from anyone and the issue will be dealt as per laws,” he said.