KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Managing Director Syed Hashim Raza Zaidi said that water board working round-the-clock to resolve the sewerage issues in the city.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra at his office on Wednesday. He informed the deputy mayor that KW&SB using all available resources to address the sewerage issues in the city while water board also initiate repairing work of damage sewerage lines and sewerage banks.

On the occasion, Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra also briefed the Managing Director KW&SB about the complaints of water crisis and sewerage issues in various parts of the city. Vohra urged water board to take extraordinary steps to resolve the sewerage issues and uninterrupted water supply in city during Muharram while deputy mayor also assured that KMC will fully cooperate in this regard.

Meanwhile, repairing and carpeting of roads in the city was being done by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on immediate basis to save the citizens from any inconvenience during Muharram.

In this connection member of provincial assembly Sindh Faisal Sabzwari and Faisal Rafiq along with the Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwer visited University Road to inspect the carpeting of a service road near Nipa Chowrangi.

Chairman Works Committee KMC Hasan Naqvi, UC Chairman Ahtram-ul-Haq and D.G Works Shahab Anwer were also present on this occasion.

The MPAs said the district chairmen should pay full attention on the provision of better municipal facilities to citizens especially the repairing and maintenance of roads and streets and cleanliness. They said the officers and other staff of local bodies should also fulfill their duties to save the citizens from any trouble or inconvenience during the holy month.

Director General Works in a briefing said this scheme was included in the ADP Schemes costing Rs20million and now work on it being done to complete it before Muharram.

On the other side, Vehicle Department of KMC following the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar carried out physical verification and fitness checking of the KMC vehicles and motorcycles in the first phase which will be completed on 22nd September after which second phase of vehicle checking will begin.

The provision of petrol quota to all those vehicles has been stopped which were not brought for checking and those which needed maintenance. Such vehicles were given a month’s time to bring them back for fitness checking.

A four member committee headed by the chairman vehicle department Aslam Shah Afridi has been formed with additional director vehicle Maqsood Ahmed and Muhammad Usman and accounts Officer