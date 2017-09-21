KARACHI - Police Wednesday claimed to have foiled a major terror activity during upcoming Muharramul Haram while recovering a huge cache of explosives, arms and ammunitions from the outskirt of a city.

Police officials said that the police on a tip off about the presence of the terrorists belonging to the al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) raided in Burmi Colony Landhi.

Police said that the militants were plotting the terror activity in the upcoming Muharram.

While addressing a press conference, District Korangi SSP Noman Siddiqui informed the media that the police got a tipped-off about that the terrorists of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent are smuggling weapons to somewhere.

As being informed police conducted a raid at Burmi Colony in Landhi where terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at the police and escaped under the cover of fire due to darkness, the officer explained.

The police, however, later recovered a huge cache of explosives, five awan bombs, four hand grenades, ten rocket launchers, ten launcher shells, three Kalashnikovs, two 7mm rifles and hundreds of ammunitions.

The cases against the fleeing terrorists were registered while further investigation was underway.

SHO ARRESTED

Station House Officer of the SITE Superhighway police station was arrested on the complained of a citizen.

The former police officer Anar Khan was accused of helping the land grabbers. He was arrested on the directives of Zone East police chief DIG Sultan Khawaja.

Police officials said that Anar Khan had registered a case against an entire family over property issue including a minor child despite a case is remained on pending in the court.

The police took the action against the SHO on the complaint of a citizen.

The police high ups inquired about the incident and punished the the station house officer after he found guilty.