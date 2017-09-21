MIRPURKHAS - Scores of MQM-P councilors, party’s district organiser Mujibul Haq, members of the district committee, MCM Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed, led by MCM Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani held a demonstration here at MA Jinnah Road on Wednesday to protest against the illegal intervention of PPP Senator Hari Ram Kishori Lal into municipal affairs.

They were carrying banners and placards and were raising slogans against the senator and CMO.

Later, they set up the office of MCM chairman in a tent as a mark of protest and announced that they would solve the problems of masses from there till the acceptance of their demands.

Talking to the media, Farooque Jameel Durrani alleged that prejudiced PPP Senator Hari Ram Kishori Lal was forcing the councilors and MQM workers to join his party and was misusing the CMO for his vested interests.

He added that CMO was bound to provide civic facilities to the citizens, which he was not.

He said that the Sindh government was deliberately failing the MCM by not providing it grants and withholding its approved budget as a result no development work was possible in the city.

He demanded the senior government officials to take immediate notice of the matter and stop intervention of the PPP senator in MCM matters.

He warned of intensifying the protest in case of non-acceptance of demands.