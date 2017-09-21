Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has promised with the Catholic Christians to give them land in Education City for establishment of Catholic University.

“Your services for education and health sectors are praiseworthy and hope you would run the university with the best of your abilities.”

He was talking to a delegation of Catholic Christians, who called on him here on Wednesday under the leadership of Archbishop of Karachi Joseph Coutts.

He said that the schools being run by Catholic Educational Board had produced a large number of bureaucrats, technocrats and professionals. “Therefore, you deserve to have a university in The Education City located on the Link Road connecting National Highway with the Super Highway,” he added.

The delegation told the chief minister that the YMC ground belonged to them, but some influential persons had grabbed it in connivance with some influential persons.

“We have filed a case,” they said, and urged the chief minister to resolve the issue.

The chief minister said that he had himself played cricket at YMC ground when he was a student. “I know you had opened the ground for all kinds of people irrespective of their religious backgrounds,” he said, and assured them that the government would support them.

The delegation also raised the issue of a graveyard for Christians. The cemetery at Shahrah-i-Faisal popularly known as Gora Qabristan has reached to its maximum capacity, necessitating the provision of another graveyard.

The chief minister through his principal secretary sent a request to the Board of Revenue to identify the land for the graveyard.

Members of the delegation also said that the lease of Merry Well Old Age, Garden West, had expired and that was needed to be renewed.

They told the CM that the concerned officers were creating problems in the renewal of the lease. The chief minister issued directives then and there for the renewal of the lease.

It was also pointed out that the government registered schools for three years.

On the other hand, most of the schools, run by Catholic Christians, were 100-year-old or more, but even then these have to get their registration renewed after every three years. “I think this is not fair.

But you know this the way through which government regulates education in the private sector,” Murad said, and added “The institutions, which have completed a considerable period of time, should be exempted from renewal of registration.”

He directed the education department to send him proposals and resolve the issue.

Murad told the delegation that he was aware of problems of encroachments, water and sanitation in Essa Nagri.

“I have already received your letter and will solve all your outstanding problems on priority basis,” he assured.

Sindh recruitment

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued clear directives to all the provincial departments to fill their vacant positions purely on merit.

A statement issued by Spokesman of the CM House today says that the provincial government has always followed merit in recruitment. It's examples are recruitment in police department where around 9000 policemen have been appointed purely on merit.

Quoting another example, the spokesman said the recruitment of teachers and headmasters through NTS and commission is also manifestation of the provincial government's commitment of making merit- based recruitments.

The government has recently appointed over 5000 doctors through Sindh Public Commission. "The provincial government had conducted a high level inquiry into bogus recruitments in education department," the spokesman says and adds "not only the illegally recruited teachers were refused joining but the services of officers involved into illegal recruitments were terminated," he said.

The statement says that the sindh government of PPP has developed infrastructure in Karachi and still works are in progress, constructed two bridges on River Indus and has also developed road network in other district of the province.

"Instead of appreciating the provincial government, the detractors are making baseless hue and cry just to gain political support but people of Sindh have always rejected migratory-politicians.