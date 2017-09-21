KARACHI - Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mushahidullah Khan said on Wednesday that in the past political parties of Pakistan have been led from London, a reference to Altaf Hussain indicating that this could be done by other parties.

Speaking in a TV programme Wednesday, Khan, a federal minister, said: “parties have been led for more than 20 years from London, with advanced technology now at hand it is not an issue anymore.” The PML-N leader was referring to Altaf Hussain without mentioning his name. The PML-N leader maintained that the party chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan, saying that Nawaz has experience of facing such political situations. “It is not something new. We have seen jail, political exiles, we have experience of all these things and can face it again,” he added.

Responding to a question, Khan said that despite the rumours of a rift within the party, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Alli Khan is part of the party and will never leave Nawaz.