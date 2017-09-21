KHAIRPUR - Six people were killed, while two others were hurt in separate incidents on Wednesday.

According to details, a wheat trader was killed by armed persons near Tando Musti.

According to Tando Musti police, unidentified armed persons killed Jamshed alias Imran Kandhro, 35, near Pir Musafir with the help of an axe when he was returning to his village Lal Bux Khandhro from Gambat.

Police handed over the body to his family after postmortem from Civil Hospital. However, it was yet to register the case till the filing of this story. Meanwhile, body of a newborn baby was found from a drainage in Mehrab Colony in Pir Jo Goth.

Pir Jo Goth police took the body into custody and later he was buried after the completion of legal formalities at a local hospital.

In yet another incident, two people died in a road accident near Kumb late Tuesday night.

As per details, a tractor collided with a motorcycle on Nangreja Link Road near Kumb due to which two persons Abdul Jabbar Pitafi and Naseer Ahmed Jarwar died on the spot.

Nangreja police took the bodies into custody and later handed these over to their heirs after legal formalities.

Police arrested the tractor driver, but stopped short of registering the case till the filing of this story. Similarly, driver of a tractor trolley died in a collision with trailer on Saleh Putt Link Road while another man was also injured in the accident.

According to details, driver of a tractor trolley Atta Muhammad Malah, 35, died and his colleague Amir Aradin, 38, was injured when their vehicle, loaded with cotton, collided with a trailer.

The body and the injured were taken to Rohri hospital. Dubar police has arrested driver of the trailer and impounded the vehicle. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after the completion of legal formalities.