KARACHI - A watchman lost his life while another was wounded in a mysterious explosion at a cosmetics factory in Nursery area on Wednesday.

Police officials, while ruling out the possibility of a criminal act, said that the incident had occurred accidently due to the presence of chemicals.

Panic gripped the city, particularly the residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal when a powerful explosion was heard due to the presence of chemicals used for making cosmetics, stored at a godown located in the basement of a multi-storey building in Block–6 in Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) within the limits of Tipu Sultan police station.

The blast shattered the windows of nearby buildings and also brought down the adjoining wall of a school. People came out of their homes and offices in a state of horror, and the nearby school was evacuated. The school administration said that classes had started when the explosion rocked the area.

Fear and panic became more pronounced when the warehouse manager claimed that someone had targeted a warehouse with explosives.

Experts from the bomb disposal squad and Counter Terrorism Department also immediately reached the site for investigating cause of the blast and the subsequent fire.

However, later they came to the conclusion that the blast had occurred accidently as no traces of explosives were found. As the fire also erupted after the blast and caught the entire building, fire tenders were immediately summoned to the site. Fire brigade spokesperson said that initially three fire tenders were dispatched. However, later more than a dozen tenders participated in the fire extinguishing work.

Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Siddiqui said that the blaze in the godown located in the basement of a multi-storey building also affected other floors and was doused after hectic efforts.

Representatives of the city administration also reached the site and supervised the rescue work.

The rescue officials, however, later recovered a body of one and injured. The body of a victim was later identified as Salman Sarwar, who was a watchman at a warehouse while his colleague was also wounded, but was in a stable condition.

SHO Shahzada Saleem said that no case had been registered as the fire had broken out accidently. “Case would only be registered if the negligence of the factory administration was proved,” he clarified.

Five workers wounded in

another incident of fire

On the other side, five workers were injured as a garments factory reportedly housed illegally in a three-storey residential building in Patel Para neighborhood caught fire on Wednesday.

Among the five, an unnamed worker jumped off the building in a bid to save his life while four others, Fawad, Shehroz, Yasir and Owais fell unconscious after the smoke filled the facility, police said.

According to initial findings, the fire had erupted in the warehouse situated on the ground floor at around 1:30pm and rapidly engulfed the whole building.

The rescue work faced difficulties due to narrow streets in which the fire brigade trucks could not enter easily. However, the locals helped the rescue workers. According to the police, the factory had been set up a few months back after buying the building from the previous owner.

Police is trying to locate the current owner of the building as, according to them, the incident seems to be a case of lack of health and safety measures.