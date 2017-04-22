KARACHI - CPEC carries positive as well as negative impacts for Pakistan. It depends on our capabilities that what benefits we take from it.

Gallup Pakistan Chairman and Gallup International Vice Chairman Dr Ijaz Shafi Gilani expressed these views in a lecture delivered here at Pakistan Study Center University of Karachi (KU) on Friday.

Renowned journalist Mahmood Sham presided over the occasion.

“To understand the development projects of China, we must understand their history, planning, political interests and global economic perspectives,” he said, and asserted, “Apparently, the government hasn’t taken the public in confidence on this project; the government must take people into confidence in this regard.”

He added that Chinese had built state-of-the- art infrastructure in the form of roads and communication network and they are planning to export this technology and infrastructure to the other countries as well.

“They have become well versed in making bullet trains, highways and high rises. Since the purchasing power of people in Europe and America is decreasing gradually, so continuing massive trade with their markets is not a far sighted move,” he opined.

“Therefore promotion of trade opportunities in those regions is preferred where markets have great potential and the resources have not been utilized,” he pointed out.

He further said that friendly ties between China and Pakistan were very old and strong; therefore China is Pakistan’s major economical ally. “China can establish same trade relations with India too, but there are differences and trust deficit over various political and military issues between the two countries,” he informed.

Gilani told the gathering that Chinese economy had suffered huge losses during global recession in recent years because their assets were invested in American banks. “Investment in our region is considered safe. It is expected that CPEC will also help in uniting Pakistan,” he noted.

“Instead of 10 ministers of government or 1000 parliamentary leaders welcoming CPEC, 200 million people of the country should welcome CPEC, and then it will be the game changer for the people of Pakistan,” he said, and added,

“It will benefit 10,000 big and 1 million little businesses. The government must create awareness among people about the project and create feeling of ownership in them,” maintained Gilani.

He was of the view that Pakistani people are very talented. “Pakistan has achieved great successes in every field and now is the time when we have become a nation on cultural and practical basis.

We have become mature and consistent in our approaches. China will not be looting away our resources since its per capita income is higher than us. We will benefit since China is emerging as a super power,” he observed.