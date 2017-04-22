KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and a closed aide of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Dr Asim Hussain on Friday filed a report against unidentified persons attempting to kill him.

Boat Basin police registered an FIR No. 199/17 under Section 506-B/34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on behalf of Dr Asim against unidentified persons.

Asim, in his statement, recorded to the police said that he was seated in his car near Boat Basin Chowrangi on April 20 when some persons sitting in a white double-cabin car approached his car from the side, followed by another black car with four people in it and threatened him with a visual of weapons. He said the car’s number plates were not visible.

“A double cabin vehicle with tinted glasses approached me and one of the persons sitting in it attempted to target me with a pistol. But I asked my driver to speed away,” he said in the statement. “Later, my squad also arrived and these people managed to flee towards Punjab Chowrangi.”

Asim demanded the police to increase security detail for him as his life was under threat.

“These people can kidnap [me],” he said. "I could not properly read the number plates of these vehicles. I'm sure that some elements want to kidnap and kill me," he expressed the apprehension and requested the government to take action and provide him full security.

The arrest of Dr Asim Hussain, the petroleum minister in the last PPP-led government and a close friend of former president Asif Ali Zardari, by security forces during the military-driven crackdown in Karachi in August 2015 was a shock for the PPP.

He was arrested by Rangers, which later handed him over to police after completion of 90-day protective custody.

A case was also registered against Asim and other political leaders, including those of MQM leaders, by Rangers at North Nazimabad police station for financing terror.

On the other hand, Asim was also facing corruption charges by National Accountability of Bureau (NAB). On March 29 of this year, he was granted bail in two multi-billion-rupee corruption references filed against him in NAB. Sindh High Court granted bail to Asim on medical grounds in the two cases that involved alleged corruption of Rs462 billion. He was ordered to deposit Rs2.5 million surety in each case along with his original Pakistani and Canadian passports.

At least 50 suspects held in overnight operations

Meanwhile, Police on Friday arrested at least 50 suspects during overnight operations in parts of District Central of Karachi.

The operations were carried out in Khamiso Goth of New Karachi and DT Chowk, Roshan Bagh and Power House areas of Gulberg.

Extra contingents of police of Gulberg division participated in the operation during which the law enforcers went door to door and detained nearly 50 suspects.

The suspects were shifted to different police stations for further investigations.

Gulberg Division SP Bashir Brohi said that criminal records of the suspects detained were being verified, adding that those who would be found innocent would be released, and those found guilty would be dealt according to law.

Later sources in police said that over a dozen suspects were released after they were found innocent during initial interrogation while cases against those found guilty had been registered.