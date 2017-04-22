MIRPURKHAS : Small wheat growers held demonstrations at different places in the district to protest against the alleged distribution of gunny bags among the favourites here on Friday. Reports say that affected growers gathered at Waghreji, Degan Burgari, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo and Notkot and held demonstrations. They even blocked some main roads in protest. Talking to media persons, they alleged that Sindh government had provided over 0.2 million gunny bags to local food department for wheat growers of the district with assurance to provide these to small growers also.

They regretted that local political personalities, including ruling party’s legislators, in connivance with district administration, set up committees for distribution of gunny bags among wheat growers in which members of PPP, including Mumtaz Jarwar, member district council Mirpurkhas distributed these bags to big landlords instead.

They lamented that mostly gunny bags were distributed to favourites and others were sold out, as a result small growers were deprived of getting reasonable price of their production.

They lamented that despite their repeated complaints, no action had been taken as yet by the district administration in this regard.

They said that press conference of Nisar Khuhro, provincial minister for food, held in Mirpurkhas at the start of wheat procurement by food department, proved to be pack of lies as he had assured distribution of gunny bags among the small farmers, but only landlords affiliated with the ruling party managed to get them.