KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Fridous Shamim Naqvi has said that the party is going to initiate a movement from April 30 against the absence of civic facilities in Karachi.

PTI leader was addressing a protest demonstration held here at Nursery Bus Stop Shahrah-e-Faisal on Friday.

Number of PTI workers and leaders participated in the protest.

The protestors were carrying placards and banners in their hands, inscribed with demands ‘Give Karachi its due rights’ and others.

They were also raising slogans against the provincial government for ignoring the metropolis for years.

Speaking on the occasion, Fridous said that the incompetent and corrupt rulers had turned the mega city into a garbage dump. “Karachi has become the city of issues, as the rulers are not interested in providing even the basic facilities to the citizens,” he said, and added, “It is a matter of concern that major parts of the city are witnessing 10 to 12 hours of loadshedding daily and it has also created an acute water shortage in the city.”

“We always raised voice for the rights of Karachiites, but the silence and ignorance on the part of rulers has forced us to come out on roads and protest,” he argued.

PTI leader further said that keeping in view the alarming situation of Karachi, the party had already swung into action and on April 30, Imran Khan would lead the ‘Karachi March’ to get the due rights of Karachiites.

“Imran is the only hope, who can rescue the people of Karachi from the current miserable condition,” said Fridous and asked the people to participate in PTI movement.

Kamal asks Imran not

to get close to PPP

Meanwhile, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that the party was holding a historic protest demonstration for the rights of people, and it would continue until the demands were met.

“This is one of the most unique protests in the history of the country in which PSP leaders as well as its workers remained on roads, but did not take the law in hands,” he added.

Kamal expressed these views while speaking to media men at the protest camp erected outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Party’s other leaders and office-bearers of various wings were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, PSP chairman reiterated his stance that he would not leave until work on his 16 demands was initiated.

He further said that the party had only demanded what were the rights of citizens and putting forward these demands in a peaceful manner.

“We want transfer of powers to the Karachi mayor; development package for Hyderabad; action against the Karachi Electric (KE) over robbing citizens,” said Kamal, adding that people were fed up with the situation, but PSP leadership was appealing to them to show restraint.

He said that during the last 17 days of the protest, various organisations, religious and political groups had expressed their support for PSP’s movement against the provincial government.

He said that party’s leadership was consulting with the workers and the next plan of action would be finalised on April 23 workers’ meeting.

Talking about the emerging closeness between PPP and PTI in their quest for the ouster of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PSP chairman said, “I would like to remind PTI Chairman Imran Khan that it is the same PPP that has indulged in massive corruption in Sindh during its rule. “PPP is responsible for the destruction of Sindh where the people are deprived of drinking water,” he added.

He said Imran should remember that citizens of Karachi gave PTI candidates votes in general elections in 2013. “Imran should stand with the voice of Karachi,” he emphasised.