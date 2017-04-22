MIRPURKHAS - A married woman attempted to commit self-immolation on Friday by pouring kerosene oil on her in her house at Bhansinghabad after a dispute with her husband, but neighbours intervened and saved her.

As per reports, Ghulam Fareed, husband of Fareeda, 25, beat her up on Friday due to which she became disheartened and tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene oil on her but neighours came to her rescue and saved her. The neighbours also called the women police which arrived without any delay and took her into custody.

When contacted SHO woman police station Mirpurkhas Mehnaz said that victim’s parents were about to reach from Hyderabad, and that Fareeda would be handed over to them.

Education for all;

merely a slogan

SHIKARPUR: Sindh government has initiated a campaign for year 2017-18 under which children will be enrolled in government schools and would be provided every facility there. It is reminded here that the provincial government has already declared an emergency in education department, and has spent billions of rupees to improve the education sector. Still hundreds of schools are closed in the province, while according to a report which was shared with Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, on January 7 this year, 268 primary schools are closed in Shikarpur, out of which 88 are in Garhi Yasin, 63 in Khanpur, 37 in Lakhi Ghulam Shah and 80 are in Shikarpur tehsil. In 2010, during super flood many school buildings were destroyed. The building of a primary school in village Ranjho Jagirani is one of them which is situated in tehsil Khanpur.

Now even after the passage of seven years, construction work is still to start so much so that the building has turned into a resting place for donkeys.

However, a local NGO has taken it upon itself to run the school in a hut, where children are forced to study in hot weather whereas no other facility, including a toilet for male and female students both and cold water, is seen there.

When contacted, Taluka Education Officer [TEO] Khanpur Rabnawaz Bhayo confirmed that building had been destroyed in 2010 and a local NGO had been running the school for long.

Nisar Ahmed Dayo, the supervisor of primary schools, told this scribe that after every six months or a year, education department summoned data of schools and in every report, “We mention dilapidated and poor condition of the school while we have built an 18x18 class room at village by utilizing School Management Fund [SMC] and the children are getting education in the same room.”

Dayo also confirmed that the school was being run by a local NGO and no government teacher was posted there. The villagers have demanded the concerned officials to take notice of the issue and play their part to construct a primary school building so that their children could get proper education.

Our Staff ReporterS