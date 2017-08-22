Kandhkot - Kashmore police have claimed to have recovered an abductee in a sting operation conducted on a tip off in the katcha area of Ghouspur late Sunday night.

A press conference was held at SSP office on Monday at which chief of Kashmore Police Dr Samiullah Soomro told media men that a heavy contingent of police, led by ASP Hamza Amanullah, DSP Durani Mahar, Ghouspur station house officer and CIA in- charge, cordoned off the Katcho Keti area near Tori dyke and raided the hideout where the captive had been kept.

He said during an exchange of fire between police and the kidnappers, police managed to free Zulfiqar Mirani from captivity, whereas the kidnappers fled from the scene.

To a question, he replied that law and order situation in the district was much better than previous years. “Nobody would be allowed to take the law into his own hands,” he said categorically.

It is worth mentioning here that due to police’s efficiency, the law and order situation has improved in the district.