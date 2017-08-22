KARACHI - Police have found three bullet-riddled bodies of young men from the outskirts of the city.

Newly emerged militant group Ansarul Shariah Pakistan (ASP) has claimed responsibility for the incident, saying that these three men were involved in killing policemen in Karachi, and it (the group) killed them just to prove that it had nothing to do with the killings of cops.

Interestingly, this is the same group that has claimed responsibility for at least five attacks on police in Karachi in 2017.

In a pamphlet found alongside the bodies, ASP has warned those who are blaming it for the killings of policemen as well as of security personnel, saying they will be killed in the same manner if they continue to single out ASP for the killings.

District Malir SSP Rao Anwar said that a pamphlet, bearing a message from the militant group, was found at the crime scene.

“In the pamphlet, the group took responsibility for the killings, saying it was an act of revenge against recent attacks on innocent police volunteers,” he added.

The pamphlet has made killings of policemen mysterious and confused the law enforcers. In the pamphlet, the killers of the three men have said that they are against the killings of poor policemen and security personnel.

The pamphlet reads that those who kill policemen are the supporters of foreign spy agencies–RAW and Mossad. “But now they have been killed by real mujahideen and this particular incident is an act of revenge. Such revengeful acts would continue in future as well. We will not even spare their families if they continue to associate us with the killings of policemen in Karachi,” the pamphlet warned.

Three unidentified, bullet-riddled bodies were found near the Northern Bypass police checkpost within the limits of SITE Super Highway police station on Monday morning. The bodies of victims, aged between 30 to 35 years, were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later shifted to a morgue for identification.

Police said that the victims were killed after being kidnapped, adding that the kidnappers also subjected them to torture before shooting them in their heads once at an undisclosed location. Later their bodies were dumped at a desolate place. On August 17, unidentified armed motorcyclists had targeted two police volunteers of the SITE Super Highway police station in the same area – Northern Bypass. One of the volunteers was killed on the spot while another was critically wounded. Both policemen were going home on a motorcycle after completing their duties. Police investigators say that the pamphlet makes it clear that ASP is innocent and has nothing to do with the killings of policemen, and some others are using its name.

This is also part of the message that the militant group has warned those who are behind police killings.

“It is clear that this is an attempt to save ASP, but it is also possible that someone has hatched a conspiracy to widen the rift between various militant groups over police killings in Karachi,” explained a senior police official.