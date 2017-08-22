HYDERABAD - A piece of bitter melon in the daily diet or having some of its juice every morning on an empty stomach helps to reduce problems being caused by Pyorrhea, suggested Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Institute of the Dentistry of LUMHS Professor, Dr. Kashif Ali Channar.

Talking to APP here on Monday he informed that pyorrhea- sometimes also called arthritis of the teeth, is a disease of teeth socket that affects the membrane surrounding the teeth root, loosens the tooth and leads to shrinkage of the gum and bleeding while it may cause tooth loss if not treated on time.

Pyorrhea is a condition, wherein the ligaments and bones supporting the teeth get infected and become inflamed and in advanced stage of periodontal disease, it causes bleeding and discharge of pus from the gums, he said adding that apart from this, pyorrhea also causes bad breath and slow erosion of the jaw bone.

Dr. Channar said that if left untreated pyorrhea can cause halitosis (bad breath) in which the jaw bone is slowly eroded due to painful and bleeding gums and in order to avoid pyorrhea related problems the patient should contact their periodontist for treatment.

He said that daily brushing and flossing with additional professional cleaning the plaque forms on teeth as quickly as four hours is the best method of preventing pyorrhea and periodontal diseases in general but surgical treatment may be required in instances of pyorrhea.

About the causes of this Pyorrhea Dr. Kashif informed that the causes include health problems, improper diet, eating the wrong food, excesw sugar and general unhealthy lifestyle choices and the disease is also often related to a deficiency of vitamin C, Calcium and Folic acid.

Dr. Kashif Ali further informed that the wrong feeding habits like use of white bread and sugar, excess meat, injury to the gums and supporting structures by improper use of toothpicks, stagnation of food particles, wrong brushing and physical and chemical irritation in the mouth, allergy, pregnancy, use of pill and prolonged tension are other factors.

Dr Channar further informed that as pyorrhea progresses a patient sees receding gums, loose teeth, red inflamed gums and pus and this condition is an infection in the gums and most of the available treatment is aimed at getting rid of the infection. It can get significantly worse with increased stress, poor nutrition, poor oral hygiene, and loose poor fitting dentures, he added.

He said that pyorrhea, known medically as pyorrhea alveolaris, is most common in persons over 40 and there are numerous possible causes, toward which therapy is directed, including poor nutrition, poor oral hygiene and irritation of the tissues by dental tartar.

He further informed that bacteria are the primary cause of pyorrhea and if teeth are not cleaned properly especially after meals it forms a mass on the tooth surface called plaque.

He said that bacteria in the plaque produce toxins that irritate the gums, cause inflammation of the gums, tenderness and bleeding.

About the pyorrhea treatment Dr. Channar suggested to avoid starchy and sticky foods, white bread and sugar, all refined and tinned foods, alcohol, meat, strong tea and coffee and to eat hard and fibrous foods to exercise gums and teeth.

He further informed that the lack of Vitamin C is just one of the causes of sick gums and more important is balance of minerals. He said that almost everyone seems to feel calcium is essential in the matter of tooth decay, but few see the importance of calcium in the eating away of the jawbone that supports their teeth and incidentally, Dr. Kashif Ali added.