KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government is delivering best health services under the public private partnership (PPP). He was presiding over a meeting held here on Monday to review health services introduced under PPP in the province.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Siknadar Mendhro, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and others.

Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mendhro said that the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Badin, which had been handed over to the Indus Hospital management, was doing well under the new administration.

Secretary Health Dr Fazal Pechuho said that 111 health facilities had been handed over to Integrated Health Services (IHS), 13 facilities in Thatta and Sujawal to Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), 39 facilities in Karachi to HANDS and District Hospital Badin to the Indus Hospital.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was successfully providing health services under the public private partnership. “Therefore, the system should be further improved so that this partnership could further benefit the people of Sindh,” he directed.

He also directed the health and finance departments to resolve all outstanding issues of private partners, particularly relating to their budgets.

On chief minister’s instruction, the finance department released Rs354 million to DHQ Badin for construction of waiting areas, washrooms and other such facilities for the visitors and the patients. The Sindh government is operating People’s Ambulance Service in partnership with Amn Foundation in Sujawal and Thatta. The chief minister has approved ambulance service for Badin and Tando Mohammad Khan districts.

The chief minister directed minister for health to visit 111 health facilities being operated by HIS and submit to him the progress report.

It was also decided that the health department would facilitate private partners in the expansion of their services.