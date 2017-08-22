KARACHI - A senior political activist and a formerspeaker of Sindh Assembly, Abdullah Hussain Haroon here on Monday lamented lack of interest towards urgent redressal of public grievances in Karachi.

Talking to a delegation of political and social workers from Lyari, Malir and Keamari, he took strong exception to the civi situation in the metropolis and emphasized need for efficient management of city affairs.

"There is no dearth of resources, however, those at helm of affairs need to have a will to solve them on sound and long term basis," said the senior politician.

With particular reference to water scarcity in large parts of Karachi, he regretted that authorities have simply surrendered themselves before the whims of tanker mafia.

Reiterating need for urgent attention towards backward areas, Abdullah Hussain Haroon said the government needs to set right its development oriented priorities.

"Roads and flyovers are neither the sole nor the most sought after public requirements," he said drawing attention towards rampant negligence for essential civic facilities in terms of sewerage system, safe piped water supply and provision for adequate sanitation.

"These critically needed facilities for all Karachiites ought to

be closely followed by efficient healthcare and educational

institutions," said Abdullah Hussain Haroon.

He alleged that state of affairs at Lyari General Hospital were

pathetic and that parties concerned were absolutely indifferent to public plight.

The meeting among others was also attended by Haji Shafi Jamote, Jmashaid Khan, Akhter Kachi, Pir Jehanzeb and others.