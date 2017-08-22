KARACHI - The city’s weather turned pleasant after showers on Monday evening.

According to details, various parts of the city, including II Chundrigar Road, University Road, Korangi, Defence, MA Jinnah Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi and Korangi received showers decreasing the temperatures.

The metrological department has predicted more rains in the city and other parts of Sindh during the ongoing week.

Following the prediction Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has imposed rain emergency in the city.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday directed the concerned officials to remain alert due to expected rains in the next two days.

He said the municipal bodies should keep all necessary machinery in working condition and the staff should start drainage of water immediately after the rain so that citizens could be saved from any trouble. He said people could lodge their complaints regarding rains on Rain Emergency Centre, KMC Sports Complex numbers.

Mayor Karachi said this while reviewing the measures taken to deal with more rains in the city.

He said that KMC, in consultation with district municipal corporations, had chalked out a strategy for ensuring swift measures for drainage of the rainwater.

He said the city’s underpasses should also be focused and checked to ensure smooth working of drainage system inside these passes.

He expressed the hope that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) would also make it sure that no sewage overflows during rains in the city.