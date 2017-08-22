KHAIRPUR - Former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah said on Monday that disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif had always made false promises with the growers of Sindh in particular and people of Sindh in general.

He said that Nawaz had promised to release funds for flood-affected people, but did not keep his word, while PPP’s provincial government protected the dykes of rivers and canals to save the people without receiving any funds from the Center.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a two-day International Date Palm seminar and festival here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto open air theater Qaim said that the PPP government had established first economic zone of Pakistan in Khairpur for the promotion of agriculture.

He, on the occasion, announced that a factory of date palm will be established in Khairpur while the packing plant will be established in Khairpur’s Economic Zone very soon for increasing export of dates to other countries.

Qaim further said that he had asked the secretary agriculture to come forward and take interest for the promotion of mango and date industries and conduct survey for its development.

Former CM added that the provincial government was paying attention for increasing the export of mangoes. “Now we are obtaining 100 varieties of mangoes,” he said and stressed the need for introducing more varieties of date in Sindh.

Earlier secretary agriculture Sajid Jamal Abro, while addressing the ceremony, told the audience, “We must pay attention for introducing more varieties of date tree. In this regard a tissue laboratory will be set up in Kotdiji very soon which will be completed by 2018,” he added.

He said 40,000 date palm trees had been distributed among the growers free of cost, while Agro and Export processing Zone will be set up in Khairpur as the one in Karachi.

Commissioner Sukkur division Muhammad Abbas Baloch told that Chinese investors had arrived at Khairpur’s economic zone. He urged the industrialists to come forward and set up factories and plants in the economic zone.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Sohu, in his speech, urged the formation of cooperative societies for the promotion of agriculture-related industries in Khairpur. The DC said that committees had been formed for resolving the issues of farmers in the district.

The seminar was also addressed, among others, by Date Palm growers Ghulam Qasim Jiskani, Sadarudin Phulpoto and others.

SSP Khairpur Ghulam Azafar Mahesar, Chairman Municipal Committee Syed Amjad Ali Shah, DG Agriculture Extension Sindh Hidayatullah Chajro and others attended the seminar.

Qaim and others visited the stalls and also listened to the Sufi songs on the occasion.