SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a robbery bid besides arresting the criminal and recovering snatched motorcycle from his possession in the outskirts of Garhi Yasin Police Station. According to an official, Police received an information that few dacoits were plotting a serious crime in the outskirts of Garhi Yasin. “When police rushed to the spot, armed men opened fire at it,” he said, and added, “Police retaliated, and succeeded in arresting one criminal named Ali Ahmed, son of Shamore Dodani Jatoi, resident of Ali Hassan Jatoi village, and recovered one TT Pistol with ammunition and one snatched motorcycle from him. The robber was also involved in robberies on Indus Highway in Khanpur and other areas of Shikarpur, and cases against him were registered at different police stations,” the official added.