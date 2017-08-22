KHAIRPUR - Khairpur police killed six notorious criminals, while 17 criminals were arrested in 140 encounters during a year.

Briefing the media man regarding yearly progress on Monday, SSP Khairpur Ghulam Azafar told that in encounters with criminals and raids at different places district police arrested 502 notorious criminals including two awarded money criminals and 70 accomplished of criminals.

He said police raided at different places and arrested 2196 proclaimed offenders, 1662 absconder criminals and 13 people whose we’re providing protection to criminals.

SSP Told that police also recovered 14 K.Ks 18 rifles, 121 shot guns, 409 pistols, 21 revolvers and big quantity of rounds and cartridges from arrested criminals.

He further told that police also recovered 169 kilo grams and 283 grams of Chars, 9700 liters of alcohol, 2411 Kgs Bhang and 680 pockets of Gutka (Pan Prague) recovered from arrested out laws during a year.

Ghulam Azafar Mahesar told that police raided on various places and recovered 6 cars, 55 motor cycles which were stolen from different places.

SSP told 75 open Kachhries were held in different cities of 8 taluks of district and listen the problems of people and issued directions for redresses while 11397 complaint were received in SSP office in which 9887 applications were disposed off during last 12 months, while action on remained 1510 applications are under process.

He said that nobody can allow taking law in hand and law and order situation of district is now better as past. He said that security has been tightened snap and surprised checking is running in the district.