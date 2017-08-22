KARACHI - The business community has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi, the country’s commercial hub, where people are looted without any fear, banks are robbed, policemen are targeted, vehicles are snatched or stolen, and tortured dead bodies are found from different localities.

Former president of Karachi Chamber Siraj Kassam Teli and KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, in a joint statement issued here on Monday, while referring to Karachi operation initiated in September 2013, said that the business and industrial community was convinced that around 70 percent of law and order situation had improved since the commencement of the operation, but the sudden surge in lawlessness had made them question the gains made in the operation and the tall claims made in this regard.

Keeping in view the recent incidents, the businessmen and industrialists of the city fear that all the achievements of Karachi operation are at stake and if timely action is not taken, the situation may deteriorate further, and the city may once again plunge into darkness.

“Although many tall claims were made soon after the Karachi operation started and everyone wanted to take all the credit for these achievements, but the current rise in crimes and incidents of terrorism demands an explanation,” they said, urging Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Home Minister, Rangers DG, IG Sindh and Additional IG to come up with a clear explanation and publicize the reasons behind the current deterioration in law and order situation.

They said that at least 100 locations had been identified and marked unsafe by the law enforcement agencies, including Tipu Sultan Road, Shaheed Millat Road, Habib Bank Chowrangi Site Flyover, Old Sabzi Mandi, Gulshan 13-D, Essa Nagri, areas adjacent to Gulshan Chowrangi/Nipa and many other key localities where street crimes took place almost every day, but no measure was taken to deal with criminals who carry out their activities in these areas, particularly during traffic jams. “We have been urging the authorities to ensure smooth flow of traffic but unfortunately, no attention is being paid to deal with this issue,” they lamented. BMG chairman and KCCI president further pointed out that the incidents of thefts of cars, cash and other valuables were also being reported from Bakra Mandi situated at the Super Highway which required prompt action as thousands of people poured in the Mandi each day.

Siraj Teli and Shamim Firpo urged Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major Gen. Muhammad Saeed, Inspector General Sindh AD Khawaja and Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Qadir Thebo to take notice of the situation and devise effective strategies to ensure long lasting peace in every nook and corner of Karachi.