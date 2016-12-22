KARACHI - Terming honour killings one of the greatest challenges the country was facing, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday called for introducing a system under which justice could be administered to the women facing torture and other crimes.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a book titled, ‘Honour Unmasked’, written by Nafisa Shah, PPP MNA and daughter of former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, here at Arts Council of Pakistan, Bilawal expressed his disappointment over violence against women and children, and said there was a need to reform the system in order to change mindset of those who killed women in the name of honour.

“Laws do have importance, but we need to focus more on reforming minds rather than altering laws,” he said, adding that honour killings had seen an increase in Pakistani.

The PPP chairman expressed the desire to change the minds of men by referring to every women and girl in Pakistan as Benazir Bhutto. He mocked the people who tortured their women in the name of ‘honour’.

Expressing dismay at the slow judicial system, he expressed the surprise that how come a common man could get justice in the country when a high-profile case of the murder of his mother Benazir Bhutto still remained unresolved.

“If Benazir Bhutto still awaits justice, then what will be the situation for a common man?” questioned Bilawal.

The PPP chairman expressed the resolve to eradicate social evils by changing hearts and minds of people, admitting although it was not an easy task but being a new leader in the politics he took it as a challenge. “If we cannot protect our mothers and sisters, so how can we protect others?” questioned Bilawal. Book writer Nafisa Shah said that she had written her first story on the issue of Karo-Kari (honour killing) in Sindh, and later she went to study this issue at Oxford University's social and culture anthropology department.

She added that when she returned she became the Nazim of Khairpur, which was a surprise for her and a bigger surprise for the people of Khairpur.

“My father Syed Qaim Ali Shah said that Wadera was not a bad word, but some people had maligned this workd through their anti-social attitudes,” Nafeesa informed.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Zohra Faroqui, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Ahmed Shah and playwright Nor-ul-Hudda also shared their views on the occasion.