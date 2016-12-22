KARACHI - Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police investigating the Karsaz bombing have reportedly written a letter to former president Pervez Musharraf, asking him to record his statement in this case.

At least 180 people were killed in a bomb explosion at a rally in the Karsaz area on PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto’s return to the country on October 18, 2007. The notice was reportedly sent to the former president by an official of the CTD, who was investigating the incident in which at least 500 people were injured.

The incident took place on return of the former prime minister to the country after several years in self-exile. Musharraf, in the notice, was asked to record his statement under Article 160. “Benazir had written a letter to Musharraf about threats to her life," reads the notice. Benazir was assassinated in Rawalpindi two months after the Karsaz incident.

FOUR SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Wednesday arrested four suspects, including members of a militant outfit and criminals associated with political parties and the Lyari gang war.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force conducted raids on various hideouts in Korangi, Landhi and Malir Town and arrested four suspected criminals. Two members of the Lyari gang war, a member of a militant wing of a political party and a street criminal were arrested during the raids, the Rangers spokesperson said.

The sources said that the Rangers also carried out raids in Federal B Area and arrested two suspects associated with a militant outfit. The Rangers personnel also recovered arms and ammunition from the suspects. Separately, two suspects were apprehended during snap checking in the Keamari locality. Weapons were also recovered from them. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.

TWO HELD IN GULSHAN-E-IQBAL

Police on Tuesday arrested two suspected street criminals during snap checking in the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station.

According to the SSP East, the suspects were identified as Farman, son of Pervaiz, and Asad Illahi, son of Irshad.

Two TT pistols, bullets and a motorcycle were recovered from them. A case was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Mehmoodabad police arrested an alleged drug dealer, Sagar, and recovered 30 rods of hashish from his possession.