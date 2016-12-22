HYDERABAD - Delay in treatment of malaria can be fatal as it becomes difficult to save the patient through medication, says Dr Naheed Jamali, manager of the Provincial Malaria Control Programme (PMCP).

Dr Naheed Jamali said on Wednesday that malaria was the fourth major cause of death among communicable diseases, especially in Africa, and treatment of the disease was very expensive.

Malaria is a blood infectious disease in which patients suffer from fever, anaemia and possibly jaundice, Dr Naheed said, adding that there was a certain kind of malaria, cerebral malaria, which affects children's brain. In this case, a child may fall unconscious after having fits.

Parents should have their children immunised against diseases like polio, black cough, measles, hepatitis B, chicken pox, flu, meningitis, tuberculosis and other diseases so that they could be protected, she said.

In Pakistan, Dr Naheed Jamali said, all out efforts were being made to control malaria, but its prevention could not be possible without the cooperation of people. Majority of people were unaware of need for prevention of the disease.

Stressing the need for awareness in masses about malaria, she pointed out that malaria could be controlled if diagnosed early. Prompt treatment, being a principal technical component, was a global strategy for controlling the disease. She said that education of people and doctors and promotion of research activities could play an effective role in eradicating malaria.

She said that only three percent of people had immunity to fight the disease without taking any medication but in normal circumstances if a patient is not treated, it may result in his death. Special attention must be given to high-risk targets such as children, elderly people and pregnant women, she remarked.

Dr Jamali suggested administration of anti-malarial medicines to people coming from non-endemic areas and people from Pakistan visiting hyper endemic Africa.

Relevant medicines could be given in intermittent doses to pregnant women in the second and third trimester, she said.

Elaborating methods of prevention and control of malaria, she emphasised promotion of personal protection measures against mosquito-bite. She said that houses should be kept in good and hygienic condition, water should not be allowed to accumulate at any place in or outside your house, net should be used around houses and insecticides and mosquito repellents should be used.