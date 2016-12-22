KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that participation of young students of Karachi in the city cleaning campaign is an excellent step.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to keep our city clean. All possible efforts are being made to improve the city,” he said during his visit to the District Central, where he took part in the Clean Karachi Walk.

MNA Waseem Ahmed, MPA Jamal Khan, Azeem Farooqui, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, Chairman of All Private Schools Management Association Khalid Shah and others were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said, “We have to keep our surroundings clean besides making our homes and schools neat and clean.” He said, “It is time we should start cleaning our areas.”

He said the local bodies system was considered the most important in the world and it was strengthened to solve people’s problems.