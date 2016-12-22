KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday staged protest demonstrations in various parts of the city to express solidarity with the Muslims being killed and maimed in Syria, Myanmar and other countries of the world.

The demonstrations were held at different points, including Numaish Chowrangi, Malir Kala Pul, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shah Faisal Colony, Punjab Chowrangi, Korangi Road, Akhter Colony, Baloch Colony, Lee Market, Garden and others. The protesters were carrying banners and placards in their hands inscribed with slogans against the silence of Muslim countries over atrocities on Muslims in Syria, Myanmar and others parts of the world.

Addressing a demonstration at Numaish Chowrangi, JI Sindh Chief Dr Mirajul Hudda Siddiqui lashed out at the rulers of Syria and Myanmar. He said the so-called preachers of humanity-the Buddhists, were brutally killing innocent Muslims in Burma.

“Children are being slaughtered like animals and old people are being burnt alive,” he added.

Drawing attention towards the bombing of public places, houses, hospitals and schools in Syria, Siddiqui asked the United Nations, world powers and Muslim countries to take note of the genocide in Syria.

JI leader lamented the silence of OIC over atrocities on Muslims in various parts of the world and urged the Pakistani government to raise these issues on international level.

He also asked the world bodies to take action against the government in Myanmar and Syria where innocent Muslims were being killed.