KARACHI - The newly appointed Director General of Rangers, Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed on Wednesday vowed to extend the operation against militant wings, kidnappers and extortionists to the entire province.

“Operation against militant wings, kidnappers and extortionists will continue in Karachi and the rest of Sindh,” said Saeed in his address to personnel during visit to various sectors of Rangers in the city where he met officers and personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the director general said the security forces are well aware of the internal and external forces using miscreants to create hurdles in the way of establishing peace in Karachi. Rangers DG also appreciated the role of paramilitary force in establishing peace in the city and paid tributes to Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar for restoring peace in Karachi, a spokesperson said. He expressed the determination that Rangers, in cooperation with people, would foil the designs of terrorists.

He added sustainable peace would be ensured in the city.