KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that efforts are afoot to make peace in the city sustainable.

“This was the consensus at the last meeting of the apex committee that discussed achievements and bid farewell to the outgoing commander of the Karachi Corps and director general of the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh),” Shah told new Corps Commander Lt-Gen Shahid Baig Mirza during a meeting at Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday.

He said the Sindh government was committed to implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit. Under the plan, he said, the apex committee was set up under the chief minister to implement the agenda that was set in consultation with the national political leadership.

The chief minister said that Sindh had the honour of holding 17 meetings of the apex committee wherein an effective strategy was developed to launch a targeted operation against four major crimes: terrorism, target killings, extortion and kidnapping for ransom. “When the operation was launched, everyone, including members of the apex committee, law enforcement agencies and federal government and its agencies, were taken on board. Therefore the operation produced the best results,” he said.

Corps Commander Lt-Gen Shahid Baig Mirza assured the chief minister of his support to make peace in the city sustainable. “This is in the larger interest of the people of Karachi, the business community and everyone else,” he said. He said that he would be supporting the government and the police like his predecessor was doing. Peace in Karachi means peace in Pakistan, he said.

He said there would be good teamwork against criminals.

The chief minister said the government was going to widen the operation against drug and land mafias and those who wanted to destroy sectarian harmony in the province. The operation would continue until the last terrorist is eliminated from the city, he said.

The chief minister presented a traditional Sindhi shawl and cap to the new corps commander.