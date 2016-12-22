KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Acting President Shah Muhammad Shah has said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is creating problems for his own party by issuing controversial statements.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday.

Talking to media men, the PML-N leader said that former president Asif Ali Zardari laundered money with the help of one of the biggest money changers, Khanani and Kalia, and later destroyed the evidence. Billions of rupees were laundered by the currency dealers during the PPP government, he said.

“The pot calling the kettle black,” Shah quoted an idiom while hitting out at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari. He said it was unfortunate that Sindh police's “honest” Inspector General AD Khowaja had been sent on “forced leave” by the provincial government. “Bilawal screams over Panama leaks even though his mother has also been named in the papers. Please take your mother's case to the court first,” Shah advised Bilawal.

Shah challenged the PPP leadership to hold a public debate with him at the KPC and let journalists decide who was right and who was wrong.

He said that Zardari wanted concessions for model Ayyan Ali and Dr Asim Hussain.