KARACHI - Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will return home from abroad at 3pm on Friday. The party has finalised all arrangements to accord him a warm welcome.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will welcome Asif Ali Zardari at the airport. Later, two leaders will address a public gathering on the airport road. The two would later travel to Bilawal House via road or helicopter.

The PPP organising committee has made all arrangements for the occasion. In this regard, a meeting was held with PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in the chair. Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, Senator Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi and others attended the meeting where the arrangements to welcome Asif Zardari were reviewed.

The committee finalised the programme for the public gathering and welcome event and later visited the public gathering venue.

Talking to the media at the public gathering venue, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said that PPP caravans from Karachi and other parts of the province would reach Jinnah International Airport to receive Asif Zardari. He said that final arrangements were being made. Security and traffic plan had been finalised with the assistance of the provincial government. He said that welcome camps were being established at different parts of the port city.

Mehdi said that return of Asif Ali Zardari would change the politics of the country. If the federal government does not accept the four demands presented by Bilawal by December 27, a protest call would be given from the leadership against the rulers.