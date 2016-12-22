KARACHI - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar, who was suspended recently over the arrest of MQM-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, has been given a clean chit after completion of an investigation into the charges against him.

According to details, an investigation team formed after the arrest of Izharul Hassan has cleared Anwar of the charges. Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) chief Dr Jamil Ahmed headed the team, which investigated the charges against the former Malir SSP. A report on the investigation and its findings will be submitted to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier, it was reported that the chief minister had ordered an investigation into the charges against Anwar such as land grabbing, mistreatment of subordinates, supervision of illegal sand business, leaking of reports to a newspaper about the raid on Khawaja Izhar’s residence and holding of press conferences despite being banned from doing so.

In November this year, the Sindh Government reinstated SSP Rao Anwar, but he was not deputed anywhere.

In September, Anwar and his team arrested Khawaja Izharul Hassan from his residence in Karachi's Buffer Zone area. The chief minister suspended Anwar over this, terming it a wrongdoing. Following Izhar’s arrest, an inquiry headed by South Zone police chief DIG Azad Khan was ordered against the SSP by Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja. However, the inquiry committee has yet to submit its report. On November 19, the Sindh government reinstated SSP Anwar.